Female sanitation worker Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde dies in road accident

A female sanitation worker named Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde, aged 42 and a resident of Hadapsar, lost her life while on duty at Satavwadi-Saswad Road. The incident occurred on Monday at around 7:30 am. According to the police, Shinde was clearing the road when a vehicle travelling towards Saswad lost control and collided with a barricade before hitting Shinde. The reckless driver caused her demise. Hadapsar police station was informed about the accident, and they sent the body of the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem. The Pune police have initiated an investigation to locate the culprit, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station.

