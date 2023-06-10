Female software engineer Soundarya commits suicide in Hyderabad

“Soundarya suicide” : Female software engineer Soundarya allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad

A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad where a female software engineer reportedly took her own life by jumping off a building. The victim, identified as Soundarya, was 28 years old and resided in Kondapur with her family. She called her husband and father-in-law on Thursday evening to inform them that she was leaving Hyderabad before abruptly disconnecting the call. Later on, she called them once again and disclosed that she was going to commit suicide by leaping from the 6th floor. Soundarya’s family immediately contacted the RGIA police station, and authorities were able to intervene and transport her to a nearby hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, she passed away on Friday night due to her injuries. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.

News Source : Gulam Mustafa

