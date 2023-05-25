“Guyana school fire suspect” : Female student suspected in Guyana school fire: CNN
A school dormitory fire in Guyana that claimed the lives of 19 children is believed to have been started by a female student, according to journalist Stefano Pozzebon, who spoke with Isa Soares about the tragic incident. The student has been identified as the primary suspect. A photo of the aftermath of the fire is included.
News Source : CNN
