“Female student suspected in Guyana school fire – CNN”

Posted on May 25, 2023

A school dormitory fire in Guyana that claimed the lives of 19 children is believed to have been started by a female student, according to journalist Stefano Pozzebon, who spoke with Isa Soares about the tragic incident. The student has been identified as the primary suspect. A photo of the aftermath of the fire is included.

News Source : CNN

