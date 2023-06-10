Female trainer Jena Antonucci wins Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo

Jena Antonucci made history as the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, as her horse Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and finished the 1 1/2-mile race in 2:29.23, 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice coming in third. Jockey Javier Castello praised the horse and Antonucci, calling her a “wonderful woman” and “good horseman.” The feel-good victory was a bright spot in a Triple Crown series that had been marred by horse deaths and other controversies. The Belmont Stakes had been in jeopardy due to air quality problems caused by Canadian wildfires, but those cleared on Friday.

