Female trainer Jena Antonucci wins Belmont Stakes with Arcangelo

Jena Antonucci : First female trainer Jena Antonucci wins Belmont Stakes with horse Arcangelo

Jena Antonucci made history as the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, as her horse Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and finished the 1 1/2-mile race in 2:29.23, 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice coming in third. Jockey Javier Castello praised the horse and Antonucci, calling her a “wonderful woman” and “good horseman.” The feel-good victory was a bright spot in a Triple Crown series that had been marred by horse deaths and other controversies. The Belmont Stakes had been in jeopardy due to air quality problems caused by Canadian wildfires, but those cleared on Friday.

Read Full story : Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race /

News Source : https://www.kfyrtv.com

Belmont Stakes Jena Antonucci Female trainer Historic win Horse racing history