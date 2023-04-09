Female WWII Pilot Maxine Flournoy Passes.

Maxine Flournoy, a female pilot who served as a pioneer during WWII, has passed away.

Maxine Flournoy, WASP Pioneer, Dies at 102

Maxine Flournoy, an aerial pioneer who joined the U.S. military after WWII broke out and was accepted in the female-only WASP (Women Air Force Service Pilot) program, died Wednesday, April 5 at the age of 102. Flournoy, born Maxine Edmonson in Joplin, Missouri, had her eyes set on the skies at an early age. She attended Joplin Junior College in 1941 and received her pilot’s license. Soon after the United States entered World War II, she joined the military and trained at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas.

Selection for WASP Program

Only 1,100 of the 25,000 candidates for the WASP program were selected, and Flournoy was included. While the male pilots went off to fight the war, Flournoy and other WASP members flew military planes from U.S. factories to home military bases. Flournoy also conducted a stateside historic mission along the Gulf Coast. “She mapped out the coastline so the pilots would know where was the safe zone to go and how far out they could go to be in the Gulf of Mexico and things like that,” said 3rd Coast Museum spokesperson Nancy Pogue-Allen.

Later Life

Later in life, she and other WASP members were recognized for their military service and awarded the Congressional Gold Metal. “They knew as a group that they accomplished the mission that was assigned to them with flying colors, because it ended up they could fly every military aircraft at the time,” said Betty Fields, one of Flournoy’s three daughters.

After the WASP group disbanded in 1944, Flournoy moved to Alice, Texas, and took a job as a corporate pilot. That’s where she met her future husband, Lucien, whom she started Flournoy Drilling Company, an oil drilling business and a family with. Throughout the years, Flournoy remained active as a member of the Texas Historical Commission. She was also appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to the World USO Board of Directors.

The Legacy Flournoy Leaves Behind

“She loved our military. and she was always there no matter what,” Pogue-Allen said. Flournoy also loved flying her family around to events, including trips to WASP reunions. “We went to a lot of them (reunions),” Fields said. “The kids all knew each other. We were called WASP kids.” In Port Aransas, she founded the 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force and Museum, which is named in her honor.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements are set. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 430 S. Carancahua St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401. A private burial will be on Wednesday April 12, 2023.

Conclusion

Maxine Flournoy will be remembered as a trailblazer for female pilots in the United States. Her legacy lives on through the WASP program and her many contributions to her community and the country she loved.

