Fenton Moore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fenton Moore has Died.

Fenton Moore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Central Ohio Football Officials Association 18h · Sad news. One of our own has passed. Fenton Moore was a better man than he was an official. I’m sure many of us will have great memories of working every level of football. He mentored so many officials over the years and was always willing to speak up to help teach the group as a whole. He will be missed by all in COFOA. RIP Lt. Colonel￼ Fenton Moore.

Source: (7) Central Ohio Football Officials Association – Posts | Facebook

