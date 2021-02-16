Fernando Hidalgo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fernando Hidalgo has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021
Fernando Hidalgo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Aymee Nuviola 39m · When I get to this country, the first TV show I did on @ americateve41 was The Show by Fernando Hidalgo, a man who opened the doors of his television space without knowing me, trusting the opinion of third parties. Safe trip Fernando, I don’t forget about you, much less your support. May God give you a big hug or bring peace to your family. RIP.
Source: Aymee Nuviola – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
