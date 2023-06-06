“Ferry confusion”: Pete Davidson is clueless about what to do with his ferry

Pete Davidson Has “No Idea” What to Do with His Ferry

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost made a rather impulsive decision when they bought a ferry while being stoned a year ago. However, the comedian now admits that he has “no idea” what to do with the boat.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pete stated, “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

The 29-year-old comedian even joked that he wishes the boat would disappear. Pete said, “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f*** out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

Pete and Colin previously talked about their boat during an episode of Saturday Night Live in early 2022. The comedians admitted at the time that they didn’t have any long-term plans for their purchase. Pete said, “Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea.” Colin added, “Yes, it’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

Pete Davidson has been in the spotlight not only for his comedic talents but also for his romantic relationships. The comedian has dated high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, in recent years, and he admits to being surprised by the level of interest in his personal life.

During an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, Pete shared his thoughts on the matter. “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people, and for some reason, that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like ten people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy. But to some people, it seems very interesting.”

Despite the scrutiny, Pete continues to focus on his work and upcoming projects. He recently voiced a character in the highly anticipated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie.

Pete Davidson may have made an impulsive decision when he bought a ferry while being stoned, but he is now trying to figure out what to do with it. The comedian’s personal life has garnered a lot of attention in recent years, but he remains focused on his work and upcoming projects.

