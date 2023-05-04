“Fertility treatment” : Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body After Fertility Treatment

A Little IVF Body: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bikini Picture and Fertility Journey with Fans

Kourtney Kardashian, the reality star and founder of POOSH, recently shared a picture of herself wearing a skimpy bikini on Instagram. The 44-year-old celebrity has been documenting her fertility journey with her fans, and the unfiltered snap of herself in the swimwear was no exception.

While it is unclear when the photograph was taken, Kourtney has previously opened up about her long fertility journey as she and her husband Travis Barker try to have a child. In the caption of the social media post, she wrote, ‘A little IVF body’ as she smiled alongside her friends in the sunshine. She put her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses in the glamorous picture.

Kourtney’s journey to conceive a child has been a long and difficult one. She has been open with fans about her attempts to conceive a child with Travis Barker through in vitro fertilization. However, she quit IVF a little over a year ago.

Kourtney’s Response to Fan’s Pregnancy Question

Recently, Kourtney hit back at a fan who asked if she was pregnant after she posted behind-the-scenes photos from her recent Lemme Purr campaign shoot. The reality sensation attributed her midsection to the ‘after-effects of IVF’ in March. She wrote, “I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies, and it’s not spoken about much. Also, are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” along with a yellow heart emoji.

Kourtney’s response highlights the importance of discussing the impact of fertility treatments on women’s bodies. IVF can have significant physical and emotional effects on women, and it’s essential to raise awareness about these issues.

Kourtney’s Struggle with IVF

In 2022, Kourtney detailed her struggle with IVF as she attempted to have a child with Travis. In episode two of The Kardashians, we saw Kourtney at her Calabasas home as Kris came to visit, asking how the doctors went, as Kourtney responded: ‘Awful.’

Kourtney revealed in confession that she and Travis want to have a baby, so their doctor took them ‘down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.’

The reality star is already a mother to three children – Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven – with her former partner Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2005 until 2015.

Conclusion

Kourtney Kardashian’s openness about her fertility journey and the impact of IVF on her body is commendable. Her willingness to share her struggles with her fans is essential, as it raises awareness about the physical and emotional effects of fertility treatments.

Her message to her fans about the importance of not asking women if they’re pregnant is a vital reminder to be mindful of the impact of our words on others. Kourtney’s journey to conceive a child may be difficult, but her strength and resilience in the face of adversity are inspiring.

We wish Kourtney and Travis all the best in their journey to start a family and hope that her story will encourage others to speak out about their experiences with fertility treatments.

