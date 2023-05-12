Ferxxo Y Karol G Son Novios : Ferxxo and Karol G Confirm Their Romantic Relationship

Ferxxo and Karol G Confirm Romantic Relationship

Colombian music stars Ferxxo and Karol G have officially confirmed their romantic relationship, putting an end to months of rumors and speculation. The couple took to social media to share their love and affection for one another, posting photos and videos together alongside heartfelt captions.

Ferxxo, whose real name is Fernando Ruiz, is a rising star in the Colombian music scene, known for his hit single “Pa Mí” in 2018. Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a well-established reggaeton singer and songwriter, having produced numerous hits in both Spanish and English, including “Tusa” and “Bichota.”

Fans had been speculating about the couple’s relationship for some time, with hints and clues on social media and in public appearances. However, neither Ferxxo nor Karol G had confirmed anything until now.

Their confirmation was met with both joy and criticism from fans. While many expressed their congratulations and support, others were disappointed that Karol G had decided to date Ferxxo, and some criticized the couple for being too public with their relationship.

Despite the mixed reactions, Ferxxo and Karol G seem to be deeply in love and committed to each other. They have been seen together at public events and have shared numerous photos and videos on social media. Their fans can only hope that their relationship continues to thrive and bring them happiness for years to come.

