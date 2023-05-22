fezolinetant: Fezolinetant: A New Drug for Treating Hot Flushes in Menopause

Fezolinetant: The Non-Hormonal Menopause Treatment That Could Be a Gamechanger

The menopause treatment fezolinetant has been predicted as a “gamechanger” by experts for thousands of women who suffer from hot flushes. The drug, which is the first non-hormonal menopause treatment, was recently approved by America’s FDA. Experts are predicting it could be transformative for women for whom hormone replacement drugs (HRT) are not suitable.

What is Fezolinetant?

Fezolinetant is a non-hormonal drug that targets the menopause symptom of hot flushes. The drug, which has been approved by the FDA, is made by pharmaceutical company Astella and is taken orally once a day in the form of one 45-milligram pill of its VEZOAH (fezolinetant).

How Does Fezolinetant Work?

Fezolinetant works by blocking a brain protein called neurokinin-3, which plays a unique role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women. By doing so, it reduces the frequency of hot flushes by about 60 per cent in women with moderate or severe symptoms, according to a large clinical trial published earlier this year. Women involved in the trial also said the drug reduced the severity of hot flushes and improved the quality of their sleep.

Why is Fezolinetant a Gamechanger?

Fezolinetant is a gamechanger for women who suffer from hot flushes as a result of menopause. According to a British Menopause Society survey, 79 per cent of women aged 45 to 65 experienced hot flushes as a result of their menopause transition, while 10 to 20 per cent describe the hot flushes as “near intolerable”. Fezolinetant offers a non-hormonal solution for women who cannot take HRT or for whom HRT is not suitable.

What are the Side Effects of Fezolinetant?

According to the FDA, the most common side effects of fezolinetant are abdominal pain, diarrhoea, insomnia, back pain, hot flush and elevated hepatic transaminases.

What are the Experts Saying?

Prof Waljit Dhillo, an endocrinologist at Imperial College London who led a trial for the drug in 2017, said, “This is going to be a completely blockbuster drug. It’s like a switch. Within a day or two, the flushes go away. It’s unbelievable how well these drugs work. It’s going to be completely game changing for a lot of women.”

Conclusion

Fezolinetant offers a non-hormonal solution for women who suffer from hot flushes as a result of menopause. It works by blocking a brain protein called neurokinin-3, which regulates body temperature in menopausal women. A large clinical trial revealed that it reduced the frequency of hot flushes by about 60 per cent in women with moderate or severe symptoms. With its recent approval by the FDA and its predicted approval in the UK by the end of the year, fezolinetant could be a gamechanger for thousands of women who suffer from hot flushes.

Menopause treatment Hot flushes medication Fezolinetant side effects Hormonal therapy Non-hormonal menopause treatment

News Source : Ellie Muir

Source Link :What is fezolinetant? The new menopause treatment drug for hot flushes/