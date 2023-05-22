“Fezolinetant”: Fezolinetant: An explanation of the non-hormonal drug for menopause treatment

Fezolinetant: The Gamechanger Menopause Treatment for Hot Flushes

The menopause can be a challenging time for many women, with hot flushes being one of the most common and uncomfortable symptoms. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has long been the go-to treatment for hot flushes, but for some women, it’s not a suitable option. Enter fezolinetant – the first non-hormonal menopause treatment that has been predicted by experts to be a gamechanger for thousands of women who suffer from hot flushes.

What is Fezolinetant Used to Treat?

Fezolinetant is specifically designed to target the symptom of hot flushes in menopausal women. The drug is made by pharmaceutical company Astella, and patients are advised to take one 45-milligram VEZOAH (fezolinetant) pill orally, once a day. A large clinical trial of fezolinetant revealed that after 12 weeks of use, it reduced the frequency of hot flushes by about 60 per cent in women with moderate or severe symptoms. This is in comparison to a 45 per cent reduction in those who received a placebo.

How Does Fezolinetant Work?

Fezolinetant works by blocking a brain protein called neurokinin-3, which plays a unique role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women. Respondents of the trial have said that the effects of the drug were experienced after taking the first tablet. By comparison, HRT replaces the estrogen that you lose during the menopause transition, either alone or in combination with a progestogen.

What are the Side Effects?

According to the FDA, the most common side effects of fezolinetant are abdominal pain, diarrhea, insomnia, back pain, hot flush, and elevated hepatic transaminases.

What Have Experts Said About Fezolinetant?

Experts are predicting that fezolinetant could be transformative for women for whom HRT is not suitable. “This is going to be a completely blockbuster drug,” said Prof Waljit Dhillo, an endocrinologist at Imperial College London who led a trial for the drug in 2017. “It’s like a switch. Within a day or two, the flushes go away. It’s unbelievable how well these drugs work. It’s going to be completely game-changing for a lot of women.”

According to a British Menopause Society survey, 79 per cent of women aged 45 to 65 experienced hot flushes as a result of their menopause transition, while 10 to 20 per cent describe the hot flushes as “near intolerable.” The approval of fezolinetant by the FDA and the potential for approval in the UK by the end of the year means that women who suffer from hot flushes may have a new treatment option that could significantly improve their quality of life.

Menopause treatment Non-hormonal therapy Hot flashes relief Fezolinetant side effects Clinical trials of fezolinetant

News Source : Ellie Muir

Source Link :What is fezolinetant? The non-hormonal menopause treatment drug explained/