Fezolinetant: Understanding Fezolinetant: A Non-Hormonal Medication for Menopause Relief

Fezolinetant: The Gamechanger Menopause Treatment

The menopause is a natural biological process that every woman eventually experiences. It marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years and is characterized by a decline in the production of the female hormone, estrogen. This hormonal shift can cause a range of symptoms, including hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness. Hot flushes, in particular, are a common symptom that can be incredibly uncomfortable and disruptive to a woman’s daily life. However, a new menopause treatment called fezolinetant has been predicted as a gamechanger by experts for thousands of women who suffer from hot flushes.

What is Fezolinetant?

Fezolinetant is the first non-hormonal menopause treatment that has been approved by America’s FDA. It works to target the menopause symptom of hot flushes. The drug is made by pharmaceutical company Astella, which advises patients to take one 45-milligram of its VEZOAH (fezolinetant) pill orally, once a day. It works by blocking a brain protein called neurokinin-3, which plays a unique role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women. Respondents of the trial have said that the effects of the drug were experienced after taking the first tablet.

Clinical Trials and Efficacy

A large clinical trial of fezolinetant published earlier this year revealed that, after 12 weeks of use, it reduced the frequency of hot flushes by about 60 per cent in women with moderate or severe symptoms, in comparison to a 45 per cent reduction in those who received a placebo. Women involved in the trial also said the drug reduced the severity of hot flushes and improved the quality of their sleep.

Side Effects

According to the FDA, the most common side effects are abdominal pain, diarrhea, insomnia, back pain, hot flush, and elevated hepatic transaminases. However, the side effects of fezolinetant are less severe than those of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is commonly used to alleviate menopausal symptoms. HRT replaces the estrogen that you lose during the menopause transition, either alone or in combination with a progestogen.

Expert Opinion

“This is going to be a completely blockbuster drug,” said Prof Waljit Dhillo, an endocrinologist at Imperial College London who led a trial for the drug in 2017. “It’s like a switch. Within a day or two, the flushes go away. It’s unbelievable how well these drugs work. It’s going to be completely game-changing for a lot of women.”

Conclusion

Fezolinetant has been predicted as a gamechanger for thousands of women who suffer from hot flushes. It is the first non-hormonal menopause treatment that has been approved by America’s FDA. Fezolinetant works by blocking a brain protein called neurokinin-3, which plays a unique role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women. It has been shown to reduce the frequency and severity of hot flushes and improve the quality of sleep. While it has some side effects, they are less severe than those of hormone replacement therapy. Fezolinetant could be transformative for women for whom HRT is not suitable. It is a promising development in menopause treatment that offers hope for a better quality of life for women going through this natural transition.

