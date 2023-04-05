Fiadh passed in loving embrace, surrounded by family.

In the embrace of her mother and with the support of her father, Fiadh passed away peacefully at her residence. Among her cherished ones, including Páidí, she was encompassed by affection.

Fiadh passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home, cradled in her mother’s arms and with her father by her side, surrounded by love and the presence of her beloved ones. The heart-wrenching loss of such a young life has left many deeply saddened, and condolences have poured in from far and wide to comfort her family during this difficult time.

Despite the grief and heartache, it is evident that Fiadh was deeply cherished and loved by those closest to her. Her passing has left a void that cannot be filled, but it is heartening to know that she was surrounded by love until the very end. Her brief but impactful life touched so many, leaving an indelible impression on all those who knew her.

The outpouring of love and support from the community is a testament to Fiadh’s impact on the lives of those around her. It is clear that her spirit will live on in the memories and hearts of those who loved her.

As we mourn the loss of a precious life, may we find comfort in the fact that Fiadh was able to leave this world surrounded by love, with her favorite people close by, and with the knowledge that she was deeply cherished. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time, and we hope that they find solace and strength as they navigate this painful journey.

Source : @SouthEastRadio

Fiadh died at home in her Mammy’s arms, holding her Daddy’s hand surrounded by love, with Páidí & all of her favourite people close by.https://t.co/VpIlHHtIau — South East Radio (@SouthEastRadio) April 5, 2023

Fiadh died at home in her Mammy’s arms, holding her Daddy’s hand surrounded by love, with Páidí & all of her favourite people close by.https://t.co/VpIlHHtIau — South East Radio (@SouthEastRadio) April 5, 2023