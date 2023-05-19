“Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment”: Ipsen’s Sohonos (palovarotene capsules) granted approval by Health Canada as the primary treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Ipsen Pharma receives Health Canada approval for Sohonos for rare genetic disorder

Ipsen Pharma, a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical company, announced on January 24, 2022, that they have received Health Canada approval for Sohonos (palovarotene capsules) for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). FOP is an ultra-rare genetic disorder characterized by the formation of new bone outside of the normal skeletal system, leading to loss of mobility and shortened life expectancy. Sohonos is the first approved medicine for this condition worldwide.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a debilitating condition that affects both children and adults. This disease is characterized by the formation of new bone outside of the normal skeletal system, leading to a loss of mobility and a shortened life expectancy. There is no cure for FOP and up until now, there has been no approved medicine to treat this condition.

Sohonos is an oral selective retinoic-acid receptor gamma (RARγ) agonist indicated to reduce the formation of heterotopic ossification (HO), which is the formation of new bone outside of the normal skeletal system. Sohonos is approved for both chronic use and for flare-ups in patients with FOP, for both adults and children aged 8 years and above for females and 10 years and above for males.

Dr. Howard Mayer, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Ipsen, said, “FOP is a progressive and debilitating condition which has such a profound impact on patients, and their families. Until today, there was no approved medicine, and we are proud to bring this important new medicine to the FOP community.”

The approval of Sohonos is a significant milestone for the FOP community, and Ipsen Pharma is committed to continuing their ongoing commitment to the FOP and rare disease community. Ipsen plans to file in the US in H1 2022 and is in discussions with other regulatory authorities around the world.

FOP is an ultra-rare genetic disorder with an estimated prevalence of 1.36 per million individuals; however, the number of confirmed cases varies by country. The disease is characterized by the formation of new bone outside of the normal skeletal system, leading to a loss of mobility and a shortened life expectancy.

In conclusion, the approval of Sohonos is a significant milestone for the FOP community and Ipsen Pharma. Sohonos is the first approved medicine for this condition worldwide and will provide much-needed relief to patients suffering from this debilitating disease. Ipsen Pharma is committed to continuing their ongoing commitment to the FOP and rare disease community and plans to file in the US in H1 2022 and is in discussions with other regulatory authorities around the world.

1. Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva treatment

2. Palovarotene capsules

3. Health Canada approval

4. Rare disease treatment

5. Bone formation disorder treatment

News Source : Ipsen Pharma

Source Link :Health Canada approves Ipsen’s Sohonos (palovarotene capsules) as the first approved treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva/