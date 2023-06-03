Fiction Writing: The Joy of Writing: Brandon Taylor’s Perspective on Fiction

Brandon Taylor is a writer who can type almost as fast as he can think. He enjoys writing and finds it to be the most fun he is capable of having. Taylor started writing when he discovered the internet aged 12 through his parents’ dial-up modem in rural Alabama. At that time, he used to produce 8,000 words a day, writing five collaborative stories at once on roleplay forums. This was good training for him as a writer since he developed stamina. As long as he has a good sense of scene or character, he can write an entire book quickly after getting a good first line.

Taylor’s novels are cerebral and illuminating on art and science, but he’s also good at exploring how people experience and use their bodies in the age of sex positivity and smartphones. He explores the space that exists outside of the broader social mores, such as the campus novel, in which young people start to explore their identities. He captures a person on the cusp of starting what they consider to be their real life and how they have all these ideals but don’t know how to enact them.

Taylor grew up on a farm outside Montgomery, Alabama, in an evangelical Christian household. He says he was raised by wolves since there was a lack of love and kindness. He was once exorcised by his family when he told them that he was agnostic. Taylor’s mother died at 48, his aunt at 35, and everyone in his family dies young. As a result, he feels pressured to seize the day and live life to the fullest.

Taylor had a choice to make between science and literature. He excelled at science at school and decided to become a neuroscientist, inspired by Ben Carson. However, he ended up doing his doctorate at Wisconsin and working on what would become Real Life in the evenings away from the lab. He deleted the novel from his laptop after two agents rejected it, but finally decided to choose literature over science when he was accepted by the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

Taylor has published his third book in four years, The Late Americans, which is the most accomplished book he has written so far. It is a panorama of youth in the era of late capitalism with a heightened awareness of Black and queer identity politics. It is underpinned by themes – love and work, sex and class, art and money – that Taylor’s beloved Austen, Wharton and Chekhov also explored. The Late Americans is a hybrid of Real Life and Filthy Animals, looser than Real Life but more cohesive than Filthy Animals.

Taylor’s writing style is unique, and he is good at exploring the minds of people in his novels. He knows that at some point, he will “have to put on my big boy pants and write about the south” since he was a child, and no one in his family talked about their feelings. It is hard for him to enter into the minds of people who were so opaque to him. However, he has been “chipping away” at yet another book, a southern gothic novel called Kinfolks.

