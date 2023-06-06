“Field dressing kit” : Portable 10-Piece Butcher Game Processing Kit for Hunting, Survival, Fishing, and Camping: TR Field Dressing Knife Set

10-Piece Portable Butcher Game Processing Kit for Deer Hunting, Survival, Fishing, and Camping – TR Field Dressing Kit with Hunting Knife Set



Price: $59.99 - $49.99

If you are a hunter, survival enthusiast, fisherman, or camper, then you know the importance of having the right tools with you. A good knife set is a must-have for any hunter, and the TR Field Dressing Kit Hunting Knife Set is the perfect solution. This 10-piece portable butcher game processing kit includes everything you need to process your game, including gut hook skinning knife, fillet knife, caping knife, and a 9 1/2″ wood/bone saw.

One of the standout features of this kit is the anti-slip handle. The handle is designed with camo printing and ergonomic grooves that provide a reliable grip, even when wet. This is especially important when you are out in the field, as you don’t want to risk your knife slipping out of your hand. The lanyard hole on the handle end is also a nice touch, as it allows you to easily hang the set and take it with you wherever you go.

The three durable hunting knives included in this set are made from precision sharpened, heat-treated stainless steel 3CR13. This material is anti-corrosion and hardened for a superior edge. The gut hook skinning knife is perfect for skinning and field dressing your game, while the fillet knife is great for cleaning and preparing fish. The caping knife, on the other hand, is specifically designed for removing the cape of your game, making it a great addition to any hunter’s toolkit.

The 9 1/2″ wood/bone saw is another standout feature of this kit. This bone saw is designed with a cleverly blunt hook tip that avoids nearly destroying the bladder or bowel, ensuring no meat damage is done during dressing. This is an important feature, as you don’t want to ruin any of your hard-earned meat while processing it. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned hunter, this bone saw is worth having in your kit.

Overall, the TR Field Dressing Kit Hunting Knife Set is a complete field dressing kit that includes almost all the tools and knives you need at an affordable price. It is a great gift for both beginners and seasoned hunters, and is suitable for hunting, camping, fishing, survival, and more. With this kit, you can be prepared and make sure you have the right tools with you to ensure a great hunting experience.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a high-quality, portable, and affordable hunting knife set, then the TR Field Dressing Kit Hunting Knife Set is the perfect solution. It includes everything you need to process your game, and is designed with anti-slip handles, precision sharpened knives, and a cleverly blunt hook tip bone saw. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned hunter, this kit is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. So, be prepared and make sure you have these tools with you on your next hunting, camping, or fishing trip.



