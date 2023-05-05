“Fiery crash during police pursuit” Today : Missing 14-Year-Old Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash During Police Pursuit, Resulting in a Fiery Tragedy.

Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Identified as Victim in Fatal Police Pursuit

Indiana officials have identified the victim of a fatal police pursuit in April as Jaden Bowman, a missing 14-year-old boy. According to WPTA, Jaden was reported missing by his parents on the same evening he was killed.

The Pursuit

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. on April 19 and attempted to approach it, but the driver fled and committed multiple traffic violations. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 90 mph before the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Officers were unable to rescue the driver due to the extreme heat. The vehicle was later discovered to have been stolen.

Identification

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office used DNA to identify Jaden’s body on May 3. Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer confirmed the identification, and Jaden’s mother, Marissa Fairchild, spoke to WPTA about her son’s disappearance and death.

Investigation

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the actions of the pursuing officer to determine if there were any violations of policy or state law. The investigation is ongoing.

Conclusion

Jaden’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers involved in police pursuits. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.wwnytv.com

Source Link :Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old/