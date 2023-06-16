Fifth family member wounded, as Mpumalanga man arrested for killing four others today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man, aged 32, was taken into custody for allegedly shooting five members of his family, resulting in the death of four, while one survived. The incident occurred in Mkhondo (Piet Retief), Mpumalanga, on Thursday evening. The deceased included a 71-year-old woman, and children aged 3, 8, and 10, while the surviving victim, a 22-year-old woman, is said to be in a critical condition. According to police reports, the suspect, who was armed, was encountered by another family member who had returned home and noticed that the volume of the radio had been turned up. After breaking the door to enter, he found the suspect in possession of a firearm and discovered the lifeless bodies of his grandmother and sister. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday. The police also recovered cartridges and ammunition at the scene of the crime. Police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident and praised the police for their swift action in making the arrest.

News Source : Marvin Charles

Source Link :Mpumalanga man arrested for allegedly shooting four family members dead, wounding a fifth/