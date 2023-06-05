Fifth Sage Tears of the Kingdom: Answered: The Location of the Fifth Sage in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Find the Fifth Sage

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers an exciting new adventure in the classic Zelda universe. The story revolves around Link’s quest for assistance from various sages, and one of the main quests involves finding the Fifth Sage. In this guide, we will explore where to find the Fifth Sage in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Activating the “Find the Fifth Sage” Main Quest

To activate the “Find the Fifth Sage” main quest, you must first clear multiple main quests in the game. Once you have done this, you can begin your search for the Fifth Sage in the Depths, located at the Construct Factory.

Exploring the Ring Ruins

Start your journey by exploring the Ring Ruins. Talk to Tauro and Paya to let them know what you have learned, and then Calip will allow you to pass. Head through the short canyon from where Calip stands and use the Arise ability to ascend towards the overhead ruins. You will appear inside the ruins when you do it right.

Take a photo of the stone inscription you find on the wall. Show the photo to Tauro and Paya, and after a scene, Tauro leaves with Calip. Fast travel to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and talk to Calip. He will tell you that Tauro has headed to Dracozu Lake, located south of the Spring of Courage.

Finding Tauro’s Camp

Travel to Dracozu Lake to find Tauro’s camp and head into the nearby cave for a conversation. Check the treasure chest on the ledge above Tauro to receive the Charged Shirt. Exit the cave and head south along the river to raid two caves on the way for the Charged Trousers and Charged Headdress.

Reaching Thunderhead Isles

At the end of the river, continue west to reach another cave. There is an altar inside, and you must set a Zonai Charge on the altar while wearing the full Charged set to trigger a scene revealing Thunderhead Isles. Fast travel to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and launch into the air to reach Thunderhead Isles to the southeast. Be careful of lightning strikes and Construct enemies that patrol the area.

Reaching Dragonhead Island

Work your way through Thunderhead Isles to reach Dragonhead Island. Activate Joku-u Shrine and cut the nearby vines to pass through the new opening. Walk straight forward to reach a wall that tests your strength. Hold firm against the mechanism and exhaust nearly 10 hearts to pass the test. The gate opens, and your hearts are restored. The Secret of the Ring Ruins objective updates.

Finding the Fifth Sage

After passing through the gate that tests your strength, climb the stairs and examine the pedestal. A scene follows, marking the Secret of the Ring Ruins main quest complete and activating the Guidance from Ages Past main quest. Finally, it updates the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.

Grab the Zonai relic ahead of you and carry it down the slope. Veer right to find an area with Zonai parts. Take a Wing and attach three Fan pieces along its backside. Place the steering column near the center and attach the Zonai device to the front of your flying contraption. Fly your contraption towards lower Hyrule in the direction indicated by the green light. You will arrive safely at Tobio’s Hollow, where you can remove the device and carry it by hand to the small altar for a scene. The Guidance From Ages Past main mission updates.

Next, bring the Zonai part into the newly opened passage and set it on the raised pedestal. After another scene, the objective updates again, and you are now in the Depths, a short distance north from Muokuij Lightroot. Lift the Zonai part and carry it forward to reach a large slab with an armored chest plate. Use the Ultrahand ability to lift your Zonai device, rotate it, and fit it into the slab as a helmet. Placing the helmet causes Mineru to explain the situation. She is the Fifth Sage, and before she can help, you must assemble her body by visiting the local depots for parts.

Conclusion

Finding the Fifth Sage in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a series of quests and battles, but the journey is worth it. The game offers an immersive experience, and exploring the vast world of Hyrule is a thrilling adventure. Follow our guide to find the Fifth Sage and explore all that this fantastic game has to offer. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch.

