Fifty Bandz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman has Died.

Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, has become the latest transgender woman of color killed by gun violence. She was killed by her ex-partner, who many had said had been abusive. Our thoughts are with her family and community. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/Cl7EnmFxjw

Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, has become the latest transgender woman of color killed by gun violence. She was killed by her ex-partner, who many had said had been abusive.

