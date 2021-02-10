Fifty Bandz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, has become the latest transgender woman of color killed by gun violence. She was killed by her ex-partner, who many had said had been abusive. Our thoughts are with her family and community. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/Cl7EnmFxjw
— Community Justice Action Fund (@CJACTIONFUND) February 10, 2021
Community Justice Action Fund @CJACTIONFUND Fifty Bandz, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, has become the latest transgender woman of color killed by gun violence. She was killed by her ex-partner, who many had said had been abusive. Our thoughts are with her family and community. #EndGunViolence
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.