Fig fruit curry recipe: A Delicious and Nutritious Village Recipe for Dumur Curry with Fresh Fig Fruit and a Tour of Our Vegetable Garden

Dumur Curry Village Food Recipe: Healthy and Tasty Fig Fruit

Dumur curry, also known as fig curry, is a traditional Bengali dish that is both healthy and tasty. Made with fresh figs, this dish is a great way to incorporate more fruits into your diet. In this article, we will discuss how to make this delicious dish and take a tour of our small vegetable garden.

Ingredients:

10-12 fresh figs

1 onion

2-3 garlic cloves

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

2-3 tbsp vegetable oil

Cilantro for garnishing

Instructions:

Wash the figs and cut them into quarters. Peel and chop the onion and garlic cloves. Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and add the chopped onion and garlic. Saute for 2-3 minutes until the onion turns translucent. Add the ginger paste and saute for another minute. Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add the quartered figs and mix well with the spice mixture. Add 1-2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the figs are soft and tender. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot with rice or roti.

Small Vegetable Garden Tour:

Our small vegetable garden is a great source of fresh vegetables and herbs. We grow a variety of vegetables such as tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplants, zucchinis, and cucumbers. We also grow herbs such as basil, mint, and cilantro.

We believe in using organic methods to grow our vegetables. We use compost and organic fertilizers to nourish the soil. We also use companion planting to keep pests away and promote healthy growth.

Our garden is a great way to incorporate fresh and healthy vegetables into our diet. We use our fresh vegetables to make delicious dishes such as salads, curries, and stir-fries. Our garden is also a great way to connect with nature and get some exercise.

Conclusion:

Dumur curry is a delicious and healthy dish made with fresh figs. It is a great way to incorporate more fruits into your diet. Our small vegetable garden is a great source of fresh and healthy vegetables. We believe in using organic methods to grow our vegetables and promote healthy growth. Our garden is a great way to connect with nature and get some exercise. We hope this article has inspired you to try making dumur curry and start your own small vegetable garden.

