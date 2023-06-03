“Fighting game PC history”: The PC has never seen a more popular fighting game than Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 Steam has taken the world of gaming by storm with an astounding number of active players since its launch day, surpassing the most played fighting game on the platform until now, Dragon Ball FighterZ. With over 45,000 people playing the game as of this writing, the new installment of the legendary Capcom franchise has become the most played fighting game in history.

Moreover, Street Fighter 6’s launch day saw an impressive number of 70,573 active players, making it the highest number yet and still growing. This figure puts it in a league of its own, followed by Dragon Ball FighterZ with approximately 44,000 active players, and Mortal Kombat 11 with a record of 35,147. These numbers demonstrate that Street Fighter 6 is the king of fighting video games, and there was a great desire to see its return.

MeriStation Spain’s review of the game highlights the reasons behind its success, with a superior combat system that provides players with defensive and offensive tools from the outset, allowing for the creation of varied confrontations. The solid roster of fighters also contributes to the game’s success, with differences in styles that add to the gameplay. The perfect online experience, several game modes, and a long World Tour with elements of interest make Street Fighter 6 the benchmark to follow when it comes to creating a fighting video game.

Street Fighter 6 has broken records, becoming the first paid/non-F2P fighting game ever to reach 70,000+ concurrent players on Steam. This is by far the biggest launch ever on PC for a paid fighting game, and it is performing tremendously well for Capcom. The hype surrounding the game has been building for some time, and it has lived up to expectations, with players enjoying the game’s new features and improvements.

Capcom has learned from its mistakes, and it shows in Street Fighter 6. The game has a perfect online experience thanks to rollback, a feature that ensures smooth gameplay even with high latency connections. The various game modes and the long World Tour with elements of interest provide players with plenty of content to keep them engaged. The game’s graphics and sound design are also top-notch, adding to the overall experience.

In conclusion, Street Fighter 6 is the king of fighting video games, and its success is well-deserved. Capcom has created a game that is not only fun and engaging but also provides players with a perfect online experience and plenty of content to keep them coming back for more. With its solid roster of fighters, superior combat system, and excellent graphics and sound design, Street Fighter 6 is a game that sets the benchmark for all fighting video games to follow.

