Figma Lottie export: Lottiefiles Features a Tutorial on How to Export Figma Animations to Lottie!

Introduction

Figma is a popular design tool used by professionals to create stunning user interfaces, mobile apps, and websites. However, until recently, exporting animations created in Figma was a difficult task. Luckily, Lottiefiles has introduced a feature that makes it possible to export Figma animations to Lottie. In this article, we will discuss the Lottiefiles feature and provide a tutorial on how to use it to export animations from Figma.

What is Lottiefiles?

Lottie is a library created by Airbnb that allows developers to add animations to their projects. Lottiefiles is a platform that provides a collection of pre-made Lottie animations that can be used by designers and developers. It also offers a feature that allows designers to export their animations from various design tools, including Figma, to Lottie format.

Why is the Export Feature Important?

The new Lottiefiles feature is important because it makes it easier for designers to create animations in Figma and export them to Lottie format. Lottie animations are lightweight, scalable, and can be easily integrated into different platforms and devices. Therefore, this feature can save designers time, effort, and resources, and improve the overall user experience of their projects.

How to Export Figma Animations to Lottie?

Exporting animations from Figma to Lottiefiles is a simple process. Follow the steps below to get started:

Step 1: Create Your Animation in Figma

Create your animation in Figma using the design tools and animation features available. You can use various animation types, including keyframe animations, loop animations, and interactive animations.

Step 2: Install the Lottiefiles Plugin

Go to the Figma plugin library and search for the Lottiefiles plugin. Install the plugin and open it.

Step 3: Configure the Export Settings

In the Lottiefiles plugin, configure the export settings for your animation. You can choose the animation duration, loop settings, and frame rate. You can also add a name for your animation and choose the export location.

Step 4: Export Your Animation

Click the export button in the Lottiefiles plugin to export your animation to Lottie format. The plugin will generate a JSON file that contains your animation data. You can then download the file and use it in your projects.

Conclusion

The new Lottiefiles feature allows designers to export animations from Figma to Lottie format easily. This feature can save designers time, effort, and resources, and improve the user experience of their projects. By following the tutorial above, you can export your Figma animations to Lottie format and use them in your projects. With Lottiefiles, designers can now create stunning and interactive animations that can be easily integrated into their projects.

Source Link :You Can FINALLY Export Figma Animations To Lottie! – Lottiefiles Features + Tutorial/

