“Fiji digital transformation”: Fiji’s Move Towards Digitalization

Japan’s Digital Agency and Fiji’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration establish partnership

A delegation from the Government of Japan’s Digital Agency has arrived in Suva to establish a collaborative partnership with counterparts from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration. The partnership aims to implement a digital arrival card for Fiji, similar to the one successfully rolled out earlier this year in Japan. The visit will identify potential areas of collaboration, provide technical support, and align with Fiji’s overall digital transformation strategy.

The Project and its Objectives

The project is a collaboration between the Government of Japan, its Integrated Border Management Project, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The objective is to support relevant agencies in Fiji, Palau, and Vanuatu in reinforcing their capacities, capabilities, and systems for effective and efficient movement of travelers and cargo. The project also aims to strengthen links for data and knowledge sharing, inter-agency, and cross-regional cooperation.

The Digital Arrival Card

The digital arrival card is an electronic version of the physical arrival card currently in use. It contains personal information, trip, and health declaration details. The online document can be accessed through mobile devices and computers, allowing passengers to fill and submit information prior to arrival. The card is currently used in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Minister’s Statement

The Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Hon. Pio Tikoduadua, emphasized the significance of automation of Fiji’s passenger arrival card or digitization of the arrivals process. He said that it sets the stage for seamless entry experiences, advanced data management, and robust security measures, which will strengthen the country’s immigration and security systems. He thanked the Government of Japan for its support in this area of work.

Director’s Statement

The Director of the Government of Japan’s Digital Agency, Hiroyuki Kato, expressed pleasure in sharing Japan’s experiences of Visit Japan Web with Fiji. He also expressed interest in learning from Fiji in terms of future improvements for Visit Japan Web. He said that they are excited to be in Fiji and see Fiji and Japan working together.

UNDP’s Perspective

The Resident Representative a.i. UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Dawn Del Rio, said that the project champions collaboration and knowledge sharing. She stated that the visit by Japan’s Digital Agency provides a boost to Fiji’s future border management activities. She added that through this visit and with ongoing support from UNDP’s Integrated Border Management Project, they are establishing practical cooperation among crucial border management officials, policy makers, and government employees throughout the region.

The Consultation

The two-day consultation is being held in Suva with guests from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji Airports, Fiji Airways, International Organization for Migration, Digital Fiji, Customs, and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji in attendance. The International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development support this work.

Conclusion

The partnership between Japan’s Digital Agency and Fiji’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is a significant step towards digital transformation in Fiji. The implementation of a digital arrival card will strengthen the country’s immigration and security systems, and the project will reinforce capacities, capabilities, and systems for effective and efficient movement of travelers and cargo. The work aligns with Fiji’s overall digital transformation strategy, and ongoing cooperation and collaboration among crucial border management officials, policy makers, and government employees throughout the region will ensure its success.

