Filipino Chicken Adobo Recipe: “Effortlessly Prepare Filipino Chicken Adobo with This Easy Recipe”

How to Cook Simple Easy Filipino Chicken Adobo with Recipe

Filipino cuisine is known for its unique flavors and mouth-watering dishes. One of the most popular dishes in the Philippines is Chicken Adobo. It is a simple yet flavorful dish that is loved by many Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike. In this article, we will show you how to cook a simple and easy Filipino Chicken Adobo with a recipe that you can easily follow.

Ingredients

1 lb chicken thighs, bone-in and skin-on

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup vinegar

1/3 cup water

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp brown sugar

Chopped green onions, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Preheat a large skillet or a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Season the chicken thighs with salt and black pepper on both sides. Add them to the skillet, skin-side down, and cook for 5-6 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy. Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes until browned on the other side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside on a plate. Add the minced garlic to the skillet and sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the soy sauce, vinegar, water, brown sugar, bay leaf, and black peppercorns to the skillet. Stir to combine. Return the chicken to the skillet, skin-side up. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the skillet with a lid. Simmer for 30-35 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Remove the lid and increase the heat to high. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes until the sauce has reduced and thickened to your desired consistency. Remove the bay leaf and discard. Garnish with chopped green onions, if desired. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips and Tricks

Use chicken thighs with the bone-in and skin-on for the best flavor and texture.

Don’t skip the browning step for the chicken. It adds a depth of flavor to the dish.

Adjust the amount of vinegar and soy sauce to your taste. If you prefer a more tangy dish, increase the amount of vinegar. If you prefer a saltier dish, increase the amount of soy sauce.

If the sauce is too thin, remove the chicken from the skillet and simmer the sauce uncovered for a few minutes until it thickens.

Add a sliced onion to the skillet for extra flavor and texture.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Conclusion

Chicken Adobo is a classic Filipino dish that is easy to make and packed with flavor. With this simple recipe, you can recreate this dish in the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re a Filipino or not, this dish is sure to impress your taste buds and leave you wanting more. So, gather your ingredients and start cooking!

