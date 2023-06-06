Filipino News: Chito Miranda’s Twitter Trending Topic

SB19 fans expressed their gratitude as a social media post from Neri Naig and her husband Chito Miranda, praising the P-pop supergroup, went viral. Naig shared her thoughts on SB19’s latest track “Gento,” and Miranda echoed her sentiments, saying “they are really good.” The couple’s post sparked the trending topic “Sir Chito” on Twitter. SB19’s music video for “Gento” has now garnered over 4 million views on YouTube and is still one of the top trending videos in the Philippines. The group is set to release their extended play “Pagtatag” on June 9 and embark on their second world tour.

