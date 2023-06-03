Film Career Income: “Exploring the Relationship between Age, Income, and Relationship Status in the Film Industry”

Shameik Moore Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Shameik Moore is an American actor, singer, and rapper with a net worth of $12 million. He gained popularity in the film industry for his appearance in various movies, including Dope, The Pretenders, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He has also released music and given performances as a singer and rapper.

Net Worth

According to various online resources, Shameik Moore’s estimated net worth is around $12 million. He has made this net worth from his successful career in the entertainment industry, where he has worked on various movies and television shows.

Shameik Moore’s net worth growth has been steady over the years, with his net worth increasing from $7 million in 2018 to $12 million in 2023.

Biography

Shameik Moore was born on May 4th, 1995, in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Druid Hills High School for his high school education.

Shameik Moore started his professional career in the entertainment industry in 2011, with his debut in the television show Reed Between the Lines. He gained recognition for his role in the movie Dope, released in 2015, and later worked on various other popular movies and television shows.

Shameik Moore is also known for his music career, where he has released singles and an album.

Career and Awards

Shameik Moore’s career in the entertainment industry started in 2011 with his debut in the television show Reed Between the Lines. He gained popularity for his role in the movie Dope, released in 2015, and was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.

Shameik Moore has also worked on various other popular movies and television shows, including Let It Snow, Cut Throat City, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He has also given voice to the character of Miles Morales in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore has also released music as a singer and rapper. He released his debut album in 2015, called “30058,” and has released various singles.

Personal Life

Shameik Moore’s personal life is private, and he has not made any public statements about his relationships or family.

Social Media

Shameik Moore is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He has almost 307K followers on Instagram, 47.1K followers on Twitter, and 4.7K followers on Facebook.

Education

Shameik Moore attended Druid Hills High School for his high school education.

Frequently Asked Questions

