“Film industry tragedy” : Another Devastating Loss in the Film Industry: Tragic Death Leaves Fans in Shock

Next Tragedy in the Film Industry: Shocking Death of Choreographer Sambhatraj

Even before the sadness of actor Manobala’s death was over, the news of the death of choreographer Sambhatraj, who made more than 1000 dance films in the Tamil film industry, shocked the film world. He has worked as a choreographer in more than 1000 films in South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, etc. He was known for his work in films like Sarigampadani, Chinna Jameen, Madhumati, Amaravati, Kadhal Kottai, Vanmati, NammaAnnachi, En Swaasa Kaatre, Honest Raj, Ooty, and many more.

He also choreographed films like Ajith’s debut film Amaravati and Ajith’s biggest hit Kadhal Kotai. He had already undergone angioplasty, but a few days ago he suffered kidney damage. For this, he has been receiving treatment at Ramachandra Hospital. He died due to a sudden heart attack when the doctors advised him to undergo surgery for a kidney problem. This incident has caused a shock among the film industry and fans. Many people are condoling him through social media.

His brother Harish is also a choreographer. His body is now kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam for last rites. The family has informed us that the funeral will be held today at 4 o’clock. So many deaths are happening in the film industry recently.

The death of Sambhatraj is a huge loss to the film industry. He was a talented choreographer who had contributed immensely to the South Indian film industry. He had a unique style of choreography that made his work stand out. He was known for his dedication, hard work, and creativity. He had worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry and had created some of the most iconic dance sequences in Indian cinema.

The film industry has been hit hard by the recent deaths of many of its members. The sudden loss of talented individuals like Sambhatraj has left a void that will be hard to fill. It is a reminder that life is fragile and we should cherish every moment we have. The film industry has lost a talented individual, and our condolences go out to his family and friends.

In conclusion, the death of Sambhatraj is a huge loss to the film industry. He was a talented choreographer who had contributed immensely to the South Indian film industry. The sudden loss of talented individuals like him is a reminder that life is fragile and we should cherish every moment we have. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Sowmiya Sriram

Source Link :Next tragedy in the film industry… Shocking death…/