“Film prop body”: Panic in Westville Triggered by Film Prop Body on Set

Emergency Crews Retrieve Film Prop from Palmiet River

Emergency crews who were called out to the Palmiet River on Wednesday to retrieve a “body” that had been spotted in the water, were surprised to find out that the object was in fact a film prop.

Initial Reports

When the emergency services received the call, they were told that a body had been seen floating in the Palmiet River. This prompted a quick response from the rescue teams, who rushed to the location to retrieve the body and begin their investigation.

The Rescue Effort

When the teams arrived at the scene, they quickly realized that the object they were looking for was not a real body but a film prop. The prop had been left in the river by a film crew who had been using the area for a movie shoot the previous day.

Despite the fact that the object was not a real body, the rescue crews still had to retrieve the prop from the river. This was no easy task, as the prop was quite heavy and had been wedged between some rocks in the river bed. The crews had to use abseiling equipment to get down to the prop and carefully remove it from the water.

The Film Crew

When the rescue crews made contact with the film crew, they were informed that the prop had not been properly secured and had been swept away by the river during filming. The film crew had been searching for the prop since it had gone missing and were grateful that the rescue teams had found it and retrieved it safely.

A Lesson Learned

This incident highlights the importance of properly securing any props or equipment that are used near bodies of water. Failure to do so can result in dangerous situations, as well as wasted time and resources for emergency services who are called out to investigate.

It is also important for filmmakers to be aware of their surroundings and the potential risks associated with their chosen filming locations. By taking the necessary precautions and following safety guidelines, filmmakers can avoid incidents like this and ensure the safety of their crew and the public.

A Happy Ending

Despite the initial scare, this incident had a happy ending. The film crew was able to retrieve their prop, and emergency services were able to avoid a potentially dangerous situation. It serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and preparedness, both on and off the movie set.

Conclusion

This incident may have been a false alarm, but it serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with film production. It is important for filmmakers to take the necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines to ensure the safety of their crew and the public. Emergency services also play a vital role in keeping us all safe, and we should be grateful for their quick response and expertise in situations like this.

News Source : Nivashni Nair

Source Link :WATCH | Film prop body causes panic in Westville/