“Film reviews”: New film reviews website ‘Worth it or Woke?’ created by movie enthusiast to counter leftist filmmakers.

A film buff has launched a new movie review website to combat left-wing filmmakers and has taken aim at Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid.

James Carrick – who describes himself as a ‘passionate film enthusiast with [a] degree in theater and philosophy’ – has launched Worth it or Woke as a Conservative response to films produced by studios who appear to push for greater racial and gender diversity in their movies.

One such film, says Carrick, is Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – a 1989 Disney classic – which he gave a rating of 37 out of 100 as he says it ‘sacrifices all of the charm and fun of the original.’

The review of the film on his site reads: ‘From the creative vacuum that is modern Disney, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid sacrifices all of the charm and fun of the original in the name of personal politics and photo-realistic fish. It boasts wooden and flat performances, glacial pacing, forced and unnatural dialogue, and questionable CGI.’

In the about page, the site promises ‘real movie and show reviews for real people who live in the real world’. ‘Don’t rely on the woke mob to help you find what to watch,’ the website states.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said that he judges a film based on whether its ‘woke quotient (woketient) is distractingly high, tolerable, or not there at all’ with each movie receiving a ‘woke’, ‘woke-ish’ or ‘non-woke’ rating alongside a numbered score.

Receiving a similarly scathing review with a slightly higher score of 47, was Peter Pan & Wendy, which starred the black actress Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and introduced females as part of the Lost Boys group.

Films which successfully escaped his ire include Big George Foreman, a biopic about the former heavyweight boxing champion, which received a ‘non-woke’ rating and a 92 score.

He told the entertainment publication that his website was going through ‘rapid growth’ as conservative film-lovers weren’t being helped by review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes which fail to filter any bias.

‘The disparity between critic and audience scores, as well as relentless accusations of bias by conservative readers, highlights the flaws in the [Rotten Tomatoes] system,’ Carrick said.

‘Mirroring the ‘wokeism’ that increasingly permeates the work of film-makers, many critics artificially reward activism over quality.

Consider that films will no longer be eligible for Academy Awards if they fail to meet race, ethnic, gender, and sexual orientation quotas.’

It remains to be seen whether Worth it or Woke will be successful in its mission to provide unbiased reviews for conservative film-lovers. However, the website has certainly sparked a conversation about the role of politics in filmmaking and the need for diversity in the industry.

