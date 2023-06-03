“Filmora 12 tutorial”: Beginner’s Guide to Wondershare Filmora 12 | Tutorial for Novices

Introduction:

Wondershare Filmora 12 is a popular video editing software designed for beginners and professionals alike. The software offers a range of features and tools that make it easy to create and edit high-quality videos. In this tutorial, we will be discussing some of the basic features and tools of Wondershare Filmora 12 for beginners.

Getting started with Wondershare Filmora 12:

Before you start using Wondershare Filmora 12, you need to download and install the software on your computer. Once the installation is complete, you can launch the software and start creating your first video.

Creating a new project:

To create a new project in Wondershare Filmora 12, click on the “New Project” button on the home screen. You can choose the aspect ratio of your video and set the resolution and frame rate according to your preference.

Importing media:

To import media files into your project, click on the “Import Media” button on the top left corner of the screen. You can import videos, audio files, and images into your project. You can also drag and drop files directly into the timeline.

Editing videos:

Once you have imported your media files, you can start editing your videos. You can trim and split your videos, add transitions, and apply filters and effects to your videos. You can also adjust the speed of your videos and add text and captions to your videos.

Trimming and splitting videos:

To trim a video in Wondershare Filmora 12, select the video clip in the timeline and drag the start and end points to the desired length. To split a video into multiple clips, select the video clip in the timeline and click on the “Split” button.

Adding transitions:

To add transitions between two clips, select the first clip in the timeline and click on the “Transitions” tab. Choose the desired transition and drag it to the timeline between the two clips.

Applying filters and effects:

To apply filters and effects to your videos, select the video clip in the timeline and click on the “Effects” tab. Choose the desired effect and drag it to the timeline. You can adjust the intensity of the effect by using the slider.

Adjusting the speed of videos:

To adjust the speed of your videos, select the video clip in the timeline and click on the “Speed” tab. Choose the desired speed and apply it to the video clip.

Adding text and captions:

To add text and captions to your videos, click on the “Text” tab and choose the desired style and font. You can then add the text to the timeline and adjust the size and position of the text.

Exporting your video:

Once you have finished editing your video, you can export it by clicking on the “Export” button on the top right corner of the screen. You can choose the output format and resolution of your video and set the export destination.

Conclusion:

Wondershare Filmora 12 is a powerful video editing software that offers a range of features and tools for beginners and professionals. In this tutorial, we have discussed some of the basic features and tools of Wondershare Filmora 12 for beginners. With these tools, you can create high-quality videos in no time.

Source Link :Wondershare Filmora 12 Tutorial For Beginners | Wondershare Filmora 12/

