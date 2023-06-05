“Final Fantasy XVI gameplay”: All You Need to Know About Final Fantasy XVI: Release Date, Price, Platforms, and Gameplay

Final Fantasy XVI: Everything You Need to Know

When Is Final Fantasy XVI Coming Out?

Fans of the Final Fantasy franchise can finally mark their calendars as the latest entry, Final Fantasy XVI, is confirmed to release worldwide on June 22, 2023. The announcement was made during The Game Awards 2022, hosted by Geoff Keighley. The development team has reportedly finished the game, with Final Fantasy XVI going “gold” at the end of March. Director Hiroshi Takai also shared that there would be no Day 1 patch, ensuring that players can start playing the game the moment they have it.

What Platforms Will Final Fantasy XVI Release On?

Final Fantasy XVI is a PS5-exclusive title, with a minimum six-month limited-time exclusion period for Sony’s console. This means that PC players will have to wait until at least early 2024 to get their hands on the game. However, Square Enix has not announced any plans for a PC release yet. There has been no indication that the developers, Creative Business Unit III, have any intention of releasing the game on Xbox Series either.

How Much Will Final Fantasy XVI Cost?

The Standard Edition of Final Fantasy XVI will cost $69.00 (USD), with a bonus in-game accessory and weapon for pre-orders. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition of the game retails for $99.00 (USD) and includes the base game package with a reversible cover, a cloth map of Valisthea, and a special SteelBook case. The Digital Deluxe Edition replaces the map and physical cases with a digital artbook and soundtrack.

What Type of Game Is Final Fantasy XVI?

Square Enix has described Final Fantasy XVI as a single-player action RPG, with most of the gameplay videos showcasing the dark narrative and real-time combat. The game will feature partially open environments across the land of Valisthea and follow the protagonist, Clive Rosfield, across three distinct periods of his life.

Final Thoughts

As the release date for Final Fantasy XVI draws closer, fans of the franchise are anticipating what the latest entry has to offer. With its focus on dark narrative and real-time combat, the game is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the iconic franchise. While it may be a PS5-exclusive title for now, fans can expect more updates and news from Creative Business Unit III and Square Enix in the coming months. Keep an eye out for updates on our website as we bring you the latest news and information about Final Fantasy XVI.

