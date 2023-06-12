Final Hospital Video of Silvio Berlusconi, Ex-Italian Prime Minister Before Passing Away

Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister’s Last Hospital Video Before Death

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, recorded a video from his hospital bed before his death on September 8th, 2021. The video was released by his political party, Forza Italia, and showed Berlusconi thanking the medical staff for their care and expressing his love for Italy.

Berlusconi, who was 84 years old at the time of his death, had been in and out of hospitals for various health issues in recent years. He had contracted COVID-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized again in April 2021 for heart problems.

In the video, Berlusconi appeared weak but was in good spirits as he spoke directly to the camera. He expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who had treated him, saying, “I want to thank all the medical staff who have been looking after me with such dedication and professionalism.”

He also spoke about his love for Italy and his hopes for the country’s future. “Italy is a wonderful country, and we have to work together to make it even better,” he said. “I believe in our people, and I know that we can overcome any challenge.”

The video was widely shared on social media, with many people expressing their condolences for Berlusconi’s family and reflecting on his controversial political legacy. Despite his many scandals and controversies, Berlusconi remained a prominent figure in Italian politics until his death.

Silvio Berlusconi health Silvio Berlusconi death Silvio Berlusconi legacy Silvio Berlusconi corruption Silvio Berlusconi political career