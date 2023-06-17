“Final Video of TikTok Star Monika Thakuri Before Her Passing”







Tik Tok Star Monika Thakuri’s Last Video

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tik Tok star Monika Thakuri. Her last video, which she uploaded on her Tik Tok account, has been shared widely on social media.In the video, Monika can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to a popular song. She looks happy and carefree, and it is hard to believe that she is no longer with us.Monika was a rising star on Tik Tok, and had amassed a large following with her entertaining videos. She will be greatly missed by her fans and loved ones.Rest in peace, Monika Thakuri.