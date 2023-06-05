financial advice: Making Sense of Financial Advice: Tips from The New Indian Express

Sebi Acts Against Unregistered ‘Finfluencers’ Providing Investment Advice on Social Media

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken strict actions against a section of ‘finfluencers’ who use social media to push investment advice without requisite registration. Sebi’s recent orders aim to punish those who violate rules and provide advisory services without proper certification. This is similar to prescribing medication for health conditions without a license, which is considered illegal.

Sebi can act against registered intermediaries immediately but conducting a lengthy investigation process is required to act against an unregistered individual or entity. Sebi settled an ongoing investigation against PR Sundar, a YouTube influencer with over a million followers, who was barred from the securities market for one year and asked to repay fees paid along with interest of Rs 6 crore to clients. However, it is unclear if people were misinformed or lost money due to the advice put out by such individuals. It is not easy to establish fraudulent transactions or insider trading activities despite having a digital footprint for all actions in the stock market system. The issue lies with the ‘intent’ of such actions, which is subjective and difficult to prove in court that the intention was to defraud or cheat anyone.

The Sebi action is similar to that of regulators in other countries. The Securities Exchange Commission in the US also came down hard on social media influencers in December 2022. However, even in the US SEC’s case, these are still indictments, and an outcome is awaited.

What It Means to You

As an investor, it is crucial to educate yourself against any misinformation and protect your wealth. With an era of information and data, there is no excuse for not knowing anything about personal finance. You need to train your mind to read or learn something about personal finance regularly.

Regulators like the Reserve Bank of India, Sebi, IRDA, and the government are continually putting out information on ways to keep your money safe. When it comes to action, it is advisable to take professional help. Personal finance advice is provided by those who are registered with Sebi or RBI, or IRDA.

Independent financial advisors must clear examinations and score well enough to become registered financial advisors. These professionals help you with financial planning, and you can sit with them regularly to identify your financial goals and determine the correct asset allocation. It is essential to have a professional guiding you at every step. However, when you choose such a person, you must ensure they are registered with regulators.

A good professional advisor is helpful to you only if you take an interest in your finances. To do this, you must regularly read up about factors influencing your investments and ask the right questions to your advisor to make the most of the time you spend with them. If you control the conversation, that will go a long way in helping you create a robust investment portfolio.

However, if you are the type who asks the financial advisor to tell you the right thing to do, you will barely cover the basics of investment. When you meet your financial advisor next, you must prepare well. Instead of talking about ‘what and where’ to invest, focus on a conversation about ‘why and when’. Investing needs you to have a team. You must engage a professional advisor for advice but make informed decisions on your terms.

Rajas Kelkar, the author, is the editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in.

