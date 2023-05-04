financial crisis : Opinion | Is Another Bank in Trouble? Assessing the Risk of a Financial Crisis.

The Fragility of the U.S. Banking System

Our nation’s banking system is at a critical juncture. The recent fragility and collapse of several high-profile banks are most likely not an isolated phenomenon. In the near term, a damaging combination of fast-rising interest rates, major changes in work patterns and the potential of a recession could prompt a credit crunch not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Vulnerability of Banks

Rapidly rising interest rates create perilous conditions for banks. When interest rates rise, the assets that banks hold to generate a return on their investment fall in value. Thus, increases in interest rates can deplete a bank’s equity and risk leaving it with more liabilities than assets. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic vividly demonstrates the vulnerability of banks to bank runs. Uninsured depositors, or those who have over $250,000 in a bank, can get nervous at the first sign of trouble and set off a sudden tsunami of withdrawals.

The Commercial Real Estate Sector

Commercial real estate loans, worth $2.7 trillion in the United States, make up around a quarter of an average bank’s assets. Many of these loans are coming due in the next few years, and refinancing them at higher rates naturally increases the risk of default. The resulting decline in demand for commercial properties, particularly in the office sector, has been exacerbated by recent tech layoffs and the possibility of a recession. Signs of distress are already visible, particularly in offices. While the overall delinquency rate on commercial mortgages was relatively low as of March, at 2.61 percent, it has been rising fast.

Potential Implications

An increase in the default rate on commercial real estate to between 10 and 20 percent would result in about $80 billion to $160 billion of additional bank losses. Such losses could have significant implications, especially for hundreds of smaller and midsize regional banks that have already been weakened by higher interest rates and that may have higher exposure to these kinds of loans. If there are spillovers to the rest of the economy, other banks might be impacted, too.

The Need for Preparation

The banking industry is insufficiently prepared for another perilous moment. To brace for these potential challenges, regulators and managers should consider bolstering banks’ equity capital in the coming months. Once we get past the commercial real estate crisis, there is a longer-term risk as well. Memories are short, and over time, government support could incentivize reckless behavior that harkens back to the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s and ’90s.

Conclusion

The fragility of the U.S. banking system is a cause for concern. The collapse of several high-profile banks, combined with rapidly rising interest rates and the potential of a recession, could prompt a credit crunch not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. The vulnerability of banks to bank runs and the commercial real estate sector further exacerbate the issue. Regulators and managers should consider bolstering banks’ equity capital in the coming months to prepare for these potential challenges.

