“financial gainers”: SoFi and Upstart Lead Financial Gainers for the Week, as Insurers Experience the Most Decline (NYSE:AIZ)

The financial sector had a good week, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) gaining 2.2%, outpacing the overall stock market’s 1.8% advance. Five financial stocks stood out as winners, led by two fintech firms, a cryptocurrency exchange, a regional bank, and a property and casualty insurer. Meanwhile, the five stocks that fell the most were a mix of insurers and reinsurers.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), which is known for refinancing student loans, was the best performing financial stock with a market cap over $2 billion, rising by 34.9% during the week. Investors were optimistic about the provision in the U.S. debt ceiling package that sets a definitive end for the pause on the repayments of federal student loans. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), which provides lending platforms for banks and other financial institutions, also jumped by 24.6% in the wake of a broader fintech rally.

Even with the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) slipping, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) accelerated by 13.5% as Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral. Montana-based Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) gapped up by 11.9%, while Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) gained 11.8% after attracting an analyst upgrade on the P&C insurer’s “compelling growth outlook.”

On the other hand, reinsurers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), -4.7%, and RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), -2.2%, experienced the biggest losses. That was followed by insurers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), -2%, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), -1.5%, and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), -1.4%.

Looking ahead, investors are optimistic about the future prospects of fintech firms, especially in the student loan refinancing and lending platforms space. SoFi Technologies, in particular, is considered a short squeeze candidate, with The Asian Investor laying out a Strong Buy recommendation for the stock.

In conclusion, the financial sector had a good week, with fintech firms leading the way. SoFi Technologies and Upstart Holdings were the top performers, while Coinbase Global, Glacier Bancorp, and Kinsale Capital Group also saw gains. On the other hand, reinsurers and insurers experienced losses, with Everest Re Group and RenaissanceRe Holdings posting the biggest declines. Fintech firms are expected to continue to perform well in the future, with SoFi Technologies being a particularly attractive investment opportunity.

