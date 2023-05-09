“Financial Services M&A” : Responding to the 2023 Bank Shock: The Impact on Financial Services M&A

Responding to the 2023 Bank Shock: The Impact on Financial Services M&A

The financial services sector played a significant role in driving the record-setting year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value in North America in 2022, despite challenging market conditions. However, the collapse of several banks, including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature, Credit Suisse, and First Republic, has affected the dealmaking landscape in 2023. Dealmakers are anxious to understand how the significant stress in the banking sector will influence M&A activity, which may see a significant decrease in both buyout/LBO deal value and share of total M&A activity. Consolidation, however, may see an uptick in 2023 as strategic buyers look to Fintech to expand their technical capabilities and improve customer experiences.

News Source : intralinks

Source Link :How Financial Services M&A Is Responding to the 2023 Bank Shock/