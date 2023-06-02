“Financially disciplined Nevada”: Top 10 Most Financially-Disciplined States in the US Includes Nevada

Nevada Ranks in Top 10 for Financial Discipline, According to Forbes Survey

Forbes recently conducted a survey to determine which states have the most financially disciplined citizens. The survey measured the financial discipline of 5,001 Americans across all 50 states. Nevada ranked in the top 10, alongside Illinois and Georgia, with a score of 78 out of 100.

The survey consisted of eight questions designed to cover the most essential characteristics of healthy, disciplined personal finance. These questions covered topics such as having a budget, contributing to a retirement account, and having an emergency fund. The survey results were paired with recently published data from the Federal Reserve to create a “financial discipline score” for each state.

Alabama came in at number one, with Arkansas and New Jersey rounding out the top three. Forbes noted that Idaho, Hawaii, and West Virginia “have the most room for improvement” in terms of financial discipline.

The survey revealed that 60% of Americans say they have a budget that directs all of their spending. This is a positive sign, as having a budget is an important step towards financial discipline. However, only 41% of Americans say they regularly contribute money to a retirement account. This is concerning, as saving for retirement is crucial for long-term financial stability.

Men were found to be more likely than women to have at least three to six months of expenses set aside in an emergency fund. This is another important aspect of financial discipline, as having an emergency fund can help individuals weather unexpected financial crises.

The survey also found that millennials are the most likely age group to pay off their credit card balance in full each month. This is a good habit to have, as carrying a balance on a credit card can lead to high interest charges and debt accumulation. On the other hand, Gen Zers were found to be the most likely to make minimum payments or no payments at all, which can lead to long-term debt problems.

Overall, the survey provides a snapshot of the financial discipline of Americans across the country. While there is room for improvement in some areas, it is encouraging to see that many Americans are taking steps towards financial stability. By following basic principles of budgeting, saving, and investing, individuals can improve their financial discipline and set themselves up for a secure future.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

Source Link :Nevada ranked in Top 10 most financially-disciplined states in US/