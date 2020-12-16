Find an update from Commodore @AngusTopshee about our missing sailor, Master Sailor Duane Earle.
“Today, many were woken up to unsettling news. Our hearts and thoughts are with @HMCSWinnipeg, families, and friends. Please find an update from Commodore @AngusTopshee about our missing sailor, Master Sailor Duane Earle, on our Facebook Page
Today, many were woken up to unsettling news. Our hearts and thoughts are with @HMCSWinnipeg, families, and friends.
Please find an update from Commodore @AngusTopshee about our missing sailor, Master Sailor Duane Earle, on our Facebook Page 👉 https://t.co/HPzP0995fM pic.twitter.com/3nIxe1dbjC
— MARPAC/FMAR(P) (@MARPAC_FMARP) December 16, 2020
MARPAC/FMAR(P) @MARPAC_FMARP Today, many were woken up to unsettling news. Our hearts and thoughts are with @HMCSWinnipeg , families, and friends. Please find an update from Commodore @AngusTopshee about our missing sailor, Master Sailor Duane Earle, on our Facebook Page
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.