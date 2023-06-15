Find out why Ukrainian President Zelensky enlisted the help of NSA Ajit Doval in the latest news trend.







Ukraine Seeks India’s Support for Peace Formula

Ukraine-India relations Ajit Doval’s role in Ukraine crisis Zelensky’s diplomatic strategy NSA’s involvement in Ukraine conflict International diplomacy and crisis management

The office of Ukrainian President Zelensky has reached out to NSA Ajit Doval, requesting India’s support for their peace formula. This peace initiative comes amidst an ongoing war with Russia and a Global Peace Summit is scheduled to take place next month. Ukraine is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit as well.