“Findlay police apprehend suspect” today : Suspect in School Shooting Threat Investigation Apprehended by Findlay Police

1. #FindlayPolice

2. #SchoolShootingThreat

3. #SuspectApprehended

4. #InvestigationUpdate

5. #SchoolSafetyFirst

A 22-year-old man, Chad Johnston Jr., was arrested at his residence in Findlay, Ohio, following a threat made on social media. Law enforcement officers responded quickly to the incident, which targeted Jefferson, and arrested the suspect. The incident was reported on Friday at 1:50 p.m.

Read Full story : Findlay police apprehend suspect in school shooting threat investigation /

News Source : Cedar News

1. School shooting threat

2. Findlay police

3. Apprehend suspect

4. Investigation

5. Public safety