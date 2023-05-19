“Findlay police apprehend suspect” today : Suspect in School Shooting Threat Investigation Apprehended by Findlay Police

“Findlay police apprehend suspect” today : Suspect in School Shooting Threat Investigation Apprehended by Findlay Police

Posted on May 19, 2023

A 22-year-old man, Chad Johnston Jr., was arrested at his residence in Findlay, Ohio, following a threat made on social media. Law enforcement officers responded quickly to the incident, which targeted Jefferson, and arrested the suspect. The incident was reported on Friday at 1:50 p.m.

News Source : Cedar News

