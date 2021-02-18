Findsai : Sai Land Death-Dead  / Obituary :  Missing Sai Land may have been killed.

Death-Dead / Obituary :
This is a developing story that Sai Land may have died, according to some statement posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
#findsai PLS share this hashtag a black trans woman has been kidnapped let's help each other so we can find her 🥺 theres another trans woman being threatened to be killed WHAT IS GOING ON????
— May 🦋 (@Mayleexhu) February 17, 2021
Help #FindSai
Their post pleading for help from a basement to find a 40-50 y/o Latino man who is ab 5’10” was deleted & replaced w a story post saying they were fine. The page has since gone private and all other posts have been deleted! Last known location is Cincinnati, Ohio
— The Original Black (@the_original_b_) February 17, 2021
tragedies that happened tonight is very important and for people to dismiss and silence these voices is very disgusting. It’s not about you. It’s about the black trans women that are killed every single day. #findsai
— omar garcia (@omarisshook) February 17, 2021
I’m fine w/ going the extra mile to make sure Sai is safe. A trans woman I know was killed last yr & it really hit me. We never had the chance to go the extra mile for her… she was just taken from us. So I’ll do whatever I can to make sure no one else feels that loss. #findsai
— Morgan 💜✨ (@MeetMorganE) February 17, 2021
There’s a lot of discussion about the harm in [re]traumatizing so many Black and trans individuals right now over #findsai but I’d like to point out that a latinx man could’ve easily been killed by a cop over this and I need ppl to be more critical about how marginalized people
— ah 😛🔪🔪🔪 (@Nos_Spes) February 18, 2021
Is this an Obituary or Death Notice ?
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.
