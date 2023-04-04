Finland’s Election Results See Right-Wing Turn, Marin Ousted as PM

On Tuesday, it was reported that Sanna Marin had been ousted from her position as prime minister following elections that saw Finland shift to the right.

Sanna Marin, who was praised for her handling of the pandemic and led Finland to join NATO, has been defeated in Sunday’s election, marking a shift to the right. Despite the Social Democratic party she leads increasing its vote share and number of MPs, Marin and the SDP were defeated, and Petteri Orpo of the conservative National Coalition party (NCP) is likely to be the next prime minister. Orpo has promised to cut spending on welfare and increase tax cuts. While it is possible Orpo will form a coalition with the SDP, he may first seek a government with the far-right Finns party, who had their best election result ever. Concerns over the post-pandemic national debt and the economy were key issues, rather than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s proportional representation system means it could take weeks to form a new government, and Orpo is expected to seek the support of the Finns, whose route into government is not straightforward.