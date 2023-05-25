“Finlayson Arm Road police response” today : Residents of Finlayson Arm Road urged to remain indoors during intense police activity

Residents on Finlayson Arm Road advised to remain indoors due to significant police presence today 2023.

Police have closed Finlayson Arm Road in Highlands, British Columbia, due to a “disturbance” involving an unknown man who may have a firearm inside a home in the area. Nearby residents have been advised to stay inside, and the public has been asked to steer clear of the area. West Shore RCMP is currently responding to the incident.

UPDATE: Finlayson Arm Road residents asked to stay inside amid heavy police response

News Source : Goldstream News Staff

