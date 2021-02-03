Finnie Haire Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :”The Shrimp Man” of Englewood, Finnie Haire has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
“The Shrimp Man” of Englewood, Finnie Haire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
"The Shrimp Man" of Englewood, Finnie Haire, has died at 80, but his beloved Gulf shrimp spot will live on. https://t.co/28xl4xpbVo pic.twitter.com/6IPaytcYrm
— Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) February 3, 2021
Block Club Chicago @BlockClubCHI “The Shrimp Man” of Englewood, Finnie Haire, has died at 80, but his beloved Gulf shrimp spot will live on. https://buff.ly/3oL0HN8
