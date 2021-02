Fiona Caldicott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dame Fiona Caldicott has Died.

Dame Fiona Caldicott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Such very sad news. Dame Fiona Caldicott was an inspiration to us all. Part time trainee. First female Dean and President @rcpsych with such an incredible legacy to the NHS and data protection. She will be very much missed. RIP https://t.co/zZeGv2y8p4

