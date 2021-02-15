Fiona Caldicott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fiona Caldicott has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Fiona Caldicott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
So sad to hear that @Fiona_Caldicott, retired chair of @OUHospitals has passed away today. She leaves an amazing legacay of #innovation including her eponymous guardians https://t.co/ZC7PtWL2Os RIP Dame Fiona. pic.twitter.com/uVmxBFbiMZ
— Peter Kalu (@MrPKalu) February 15, 2021
