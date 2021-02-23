Fiona Coldron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Fiona Coldron has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @look4W2: It is with great sadness that we announce our founder Fiona Coldron died on 18/02/21 peacefully & surrounded by her family. Fiona who lived with #cancer since 2007 knew the importance of having #somethingtolookforwardto & with her family made it her life’s mission to help others.

